Marico Ltd spurts 1.72%, rises for third straight session

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 580.15, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.93% in last one year as compared to a 50.22% gain in NIFTY and a 35.28% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 580.15, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 17928.35. The Sensex is at 60074, down 0.1%. Marico Ltd has added around 0.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40318.05, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 581.2, up 1.8% on the day. Marico Ltd is up 57.93% in last one year as compared to a 50.22% gain in NIFTY and a 35.28% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 63.29 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)