Banaras Beads Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

DRC Systems India Ltd, Aban Offshore Ltd, Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd and Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 October 2021.

Banaras Beads Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 78.3 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 41210 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2870 shares in the past one month.

DRC Systems India Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 346.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4475 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 231 shares in the past one month.

Aban Offshore Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56237 shares in the past one month.

Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd gained 19.94% to Rs 15.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40161 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd spurt 19.80% to Rs 23.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51038 shares in the past one month.

