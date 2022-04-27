Marico update on change in MD for Marico Bangladesh

Marico announced that its material subsidiary, Marico Bangladesh (MBL) has appointed Rajat Diwakar as Managing Director of MBL with effect from 01 July 2022.

Ashish Goupal, existing Managing Director of MBL, has been identified for a leadership role in the international business group of Marico as Chief Operating Officer for Bangladesh, MENA and NCD Business.

Accordingly, he has been appointed as a Non-Executive/Nominee Director of MBL with effect from 01 July 2022, subject to approval of shareholders of MBL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)