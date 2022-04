TVS Motor signs MoU with Rapido

To leverage their synergies in fast-moving mobility market in India

TVS Motor Company announced a strategic partnership with Rapido, India's leading on-demand delivery and mobility platform today by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). As part of the MoU, TVS Motor and Rapido will look to collaborate by leveraging synergies of their respective businesses in the fast-moving mobility market in India.

By signing this MOU, TVS Motor and Rapido are bringing together their strength in mobility and seamless technology platform, respectively, to deliver a winning proposition to this demanding user base. This comprehensive partnership will cover both two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles and extend across ICE and EV segments.

