Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 73.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.49% to Rs 126.80 crore

Net profit of Marine Electricals (India) rose 73.81% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.49% to Rs 126.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 109.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.126.80109.7910.988.2811.538.769.536.337.304.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)