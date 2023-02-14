Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 73.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.49% to Rs 126.80 croreNet profit of Marine Electricals (India) rose 73.81% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.49% to Rs 126.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 109.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales126.80109.79 15 OPM %10.988.28 -PBDT11.538.76 32 PBT9.536.33 51 NP7.304.20 74
