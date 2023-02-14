Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit rises 21.97% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 27.18% to Rs 3998.04 croreNet profit of Gujarat State Petronet rose 21.97% to Rs 359.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 294.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 27.18% to Rs 3998.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5490.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3998.045490.43 -27 OPM %21.2410.62 -PBDT875.59624.89 40 PBT717.78479.00 50 NP359.33294.60 22
