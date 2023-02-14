Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit rises 21.97% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 27.18% to Rs 3998.04 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Petronet rose 21.97% to Rs 359.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 294.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 27.18% to Rs 3998.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5490.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3998.045490.4321.2410.62875.59624.89717.78479.00359.33294.60

