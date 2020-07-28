Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 79.5 points or 1.05% at 7677.98 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.29%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.21%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.09%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.95%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.55%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.65%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.6%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.5%), and NMDC Ltd (up 0.42%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 0.12%), moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 159.52 or 0.42% at 38094.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 57.5 points or 0.52% at 11189.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 57.82 points or 0.45% at 12897.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.06 points or 0.38% at 4464.9.

On BSE,1078 shares were trading in green, 658 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)