Metal shares spurt

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 237.41 points or 2.79% at 8761.17 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 5.16%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 4.86%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 4.04%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.78%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 3.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.87%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.82%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.63%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.56%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.85%).

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 290.71 or 0.76% at 38472.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 89 points or 0.79% at 11359.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 94.31 points or 0.68% at 13963.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.46 points or 0.48% at 4739.93.

On BSE,1427 shares were trading in green, 505 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

