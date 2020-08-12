JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Sundram Fasteners posts net loss of Rs 27 cr in June quarter
Business Standard

Metal shares fall

Capital Market 

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 107.38 points or 1.24% at 8543.99 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 5.49%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.85%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.83%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.59%),Vedanta Ltd (down 1.55%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 0.96%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.77%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.66%).

On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (up 0.27%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.18%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 93.69 or 0.24% at 38313.32.

The Nifty 50 index was down 33.8 points or 0.3% at 11288.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 10.59 points or 0.08% at 13826.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.44 points or 0.09% at 4696.37.

On BSE,1347 shares were trading in green, 1266 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU