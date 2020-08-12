Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 107.38 points or 1.24% at 8543.99 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 5.49%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.85%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.83%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.59%),Vedanta Ltd (down 1.55%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 0.96%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.77%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.66%).

On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (up 0.27%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.18%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 93.69 or 0.24% at 38313.32.

The Nifty 50 index was down 33.8 points or 0.3% at 11288.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 10.59 points or 0.08% at 13826.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.44 points or 0.09% at 4696.37.

On BSE,1347 shares were trading in green, 1266 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

