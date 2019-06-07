Market breadth turns negative

Volatility continued on the bourses in mid-morning trade as the key indices once again slipped in negative zone. At 11:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 65.78 points or 0.17% at 39,463.94. The index was down 17.80 points or 0.15% at 11,825.95. Sentiment was impacted by provisional data showing that domestic and foreign funds, both, were net sellers of Indian equities yesterday, 6 June 2019. Telecom stocks saw mixed trend.

The trading activity showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1448.99 crore yesterday, 6 June 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 650.84 crore yesterday, 6 June 2019, as per provisional data.

Domestic stocks drifted lower in early trade on selling pressure in index pivotals. Volatility struck bourses in morning trade as the key indices regained positive zone.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was off 0.15%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.04%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, turned negative from positive. On the BSE, 915 shares rose and 1149 shares fell. A total of 128 shares were unchanged. The breadth alternately swung between positive and negative zone so far during the day.

Telecom stocks saw mixed trend. (down 0.07%), (Maharashtra) (down 4.93%) and (down 3.17%) fell. MTNL (up 3.5%) and (up 1.61%) rose.

Shares of rose 2.62%. is a provider of and is a unit of

Real Estate rose 0.95% to Rs 132.85 after the company said its promoters plan to sell 14% stake to third party investors. Real Estate announced that in line with the company's promoters' strategy to focus on in the long run, the promoters intend to dispose-off up to 14% of the fully paid-up share capital of the company (out of the aggregate 38.72% fully paid up share capital of the company, currently held by them) to third party investors. The announcement was made after markets on Thursday, 6 June 2019.

fell 2.88%. announced that its unit-4 will be under shutdown for annual maintenance & technical upgradation with effect from 6 June 2019. The plant is expected to resume production by 25 June 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, on 6 June 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)