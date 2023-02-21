Market declines for 3rd day, Nifty ends below 17,850, VIX jumps over 4%

The domestic equity benchmarks ended near the flat line with tiny losses on Tuesday, extending losses for the third straight session. The Nifty closed below the 17,850 mark after hitting the day's high of 17,924.90 in mid-morning trade. FMCG, financial services and consumer durables stocks edged higher while PSU bank, realty and IT shares witnessed a bit of a selling pressure.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 18.82 points or 0.03% to 60,720.85. The Nifty 50 index shed 17.90 points or 0.10% to 17,826.70. In three consecutive sessions, the Sensex lost 1.05% while the Nifty fell 1.16%.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.21% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.31%

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,468 shares rose and 1,985 shares fell. A total of 148 shares were unchanged.

Meanwhile, the NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, climbed 4.67% to 14.01.

New Listing:

Shares of Indong Tea Company hit an upper circuit of 5% to settle at Rs 21.80 on the BSE, a discount of 16.15% compared with the issue price of Rs 26.

The scrip was listed at Rs 20.80, representing a discount of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price.

So far, the scrip hit a low of Rs 19.80. Over 14.72 lakh shares of the company have changed hands in the counter till now.

Shares of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products closed at Rs 27.70 on the NSE, a premium of 10.8% compared with the issue price of Rs 25.

The scrip was listed at Rs 27.50, representing a premium of 10% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price.

So far, the scrip hit a high of Rs 28.50 and a low of Rs 27.15. Over 10.50 lakh shares of the company have changed hands in the counter till now.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index declined 1.79% to 3,701.20, extending losses for the fourth session. The index slipped 4.58% in four trading sessions.

Bank of India (down 6.61%), UCO Bank (down 5.11%), Canara Bank (down 3.51%), Bank of Baroda (down 2.68%), Central Bank of India (down 2.44%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 2.18%), Union Bank of India (down 1.42%), Punjab National Bank (down 1.21%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 0.76%) and Punjab & Sind Bank (down 0.58%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Steel rose 0.93% after the company's board approved the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 2,150 crore on private placement basis. The fixed rate, unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed NCDs having face value of Rs 1 lakh each aggregating to Rs 2,150 crore, will be allotted on 27 February 2023 and will mature on 25 February 2028.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) shed 0.77%. BPCL said that it has planned to raise upto Rs 1,500 crore unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement in FY23, subject to market conditions.

Asian Paints fell 0.26%. Asian Paints (Polymers), wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat to set up the manufacturing facility for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion (VAE) and Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) at Dahej, Gujarat.

IFL Enterprises gained 2.33% after the company informed that its board would meet on 9 March 2023 to consider a proposal for sub-division of the equity shares of the company. On the same day, the board will also consider a proposal for the issue of fully paid-up bonus equity shares to the members of the company.

SpiceJet tumbled 5.48%. The low-cost air carrier said that its board will consider fund raising on 24 February 2023. The company's board will consider issuing equity shares on preferential basis consequent upon conversion of outstanding liabilities into equity shares of the company, subject to applicable regulatory approvals. Further, the board will also discuss and consider options for raising fresh capital through issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

JK Tyre & Industries added 0.65% after the tyre maker said it will raise Rs 240 crore by issuing 24,000 compulsorily convertible debentures to International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Central Bank of India fell 2.45%. The bank said that it has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Moneywise Financial Services to offer MSME Loans at competitive rates. The said loans would be subject to compliance with the applicable laws and guidelines issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

NHPC rose 0.26. The company announced that it has raised Rs 996 crore through unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative and taxable AD series bonds on private placement basis. The company allotted the 7.59% p.a. bonds on 20 February 2023 for 15 years and it will be matured on 20 February 2038.

BEML rose 1.21%. BEML has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) led SPV, who have been shortlisted for constructing the Bahrain Metro Rail Project Phase-1.

G R Infraprojects slipped 2.78%. The company announced that it has emerged as lowest (L‐1) bidder for two projects floated by National Highways Logistics Management.

Global Markets:

The Dow Jones futures were down 216 points, indicating a negative opening in the US stock market today.

European stock markets tumbled on Tuesday, ahead of the release of key economic activity data for the region which are set to provide direction.

The main focus during this session will be on the flash PMI data from the Eurozone and the U.K., which are likely to offer investors a guide to the prevailing direction of economic trends in the manufacturing and service sectors.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks ended mixed today as investors await regional private surveys for factory activity. Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's February meeting, when it hiked its cash rate by 25 basis points, showed a pause in its hikes was not an option.

The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell further into contraction territory to 47.4 in February, after recording 48.9 in January, a release showed. Meanwhile a stronger service sector growth was seen in the economy, with a reading of 53.6 in February, a rise from 52.3 seen in January.

There also remains a degree of caution within the markets as Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to make a speech later in the session as his invasion of Ukraine enters a second year.

U.S. President Joe Biden attempted to preempt this address on Monday with a surprise visit to Ukraine, where he offered his support for as long as it takes.

US markets were closed on Monday due to Presidents' day holiday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)