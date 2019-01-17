Market drifts higher in early trade

Local stocks nudged higher in early trade on positive Asian stocks. At 9:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 89.32 points or 0.25% at 36,410.61. The was up 23.20 points or 0.21% at 10,913.50.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap was up 0.26%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap was up 0.2%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 725 shares rose and 504 shares fell. A total of 67 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian shares were trading higher on Thursday as bolstered Wall Street. In US, Wall Street's major indexes hit one-month highs on Wednesday as strong earnings from and boosted investor sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.57 points, or 0.59%, to 24,207.16, the S&P 500 gained 5.8 points, or 0.22%, to 2,616.1 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.86 points, or 0.15%, to 7,034.69.

Back home, fell 0.33% ahead of its Q3 result today, 17 January 2018.

rose 0.78% ahead of its Q3 result today, 17 January 2018.

dropped 3.58%. said that the company has been working on various cost cutting measures, debt reduction and funding options including infusion of capital, monetisation of assets including the company's stake in its loyalty program, in consultation with various key stakeholders. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 16 January 2019.

