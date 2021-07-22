Market drifts higher in early trade

Domestic equity indices opened higher on Thursday, amid value buying after a recent steep correction. The Nifty scaled the 15,750 level. At 9:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 395.12 points or 0.76% at 52,593.79. The Nifty 50 index gained 115.1 points or 0.74% at 15,747.75.

In broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.68% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was gained 1.1%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 2019 shares rose and 420 shares fell. A total of 84 shares were unchanged.

Earnings Impact:

Jubilant Foodworks jumped 6.98%. The QSR company posted a net profit stood at Rs 69.06 crore in Q1 FY22 compared with net loss of Rs 74.47 crore in Q1 FY21. Revenue from operations soared 129.95% to Rs 893.18 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 388.41 crore in Q1 FY21. Pre-tax profit stood at Rs 89.81 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 97.69 crore in Q1 FY21.

Bajaj Finserv gained 2.21%. The NBFC posted a 31.47% fall in net profit to Rs 832.77 crore on 1.7% decline in total income to Rs 13,949.45 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21. On a sequential basis, the NBFC's net profit declined 15% while total income fell 9.3% in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Profit before tax declined 25% quarter-on-quarter and 31.19% year-on-year to Rs 1767.10 crore in Q1 FY22.

ICICI Securities fell 1.99%. The stock market broker recorded a 61% increase in net profit to Rs 311 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 193 crore in Q1 FY21 on account of growth in revenue and improvement in margins.

On a sequential basis, consolidated net profit declined 5.59% in Q1 FY22 from Rs 329.47 crore in Q4 FY21. The company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 748 crore in Q1FY22, against Rs 546 crore in Q1FY21, up by 37%, aided by strong all-round performance in equities & allied business, distribution business, distribution business, private wealth management business, as well as investment banking business. Consolidated profit before tax fell 5.58% quarter on quarter but jumped 60.6% year on year to Rs 416.69 crore in Q1 FY22.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company soared 8.09%. The life insurance company reported a net loss of Rs 185.29 crore in Q1 FY22 as against net profit of Rs 286.86 crore in Q1 FY21. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 62.51 crore in Q4 FY21. Total income declined 12.2% to Rs 16,724.05 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21. Sequentially, the company's total income declined 14.8%. While the company's net premium income has risen by 18.9% to Rs 6,601.85 crore, net income from investments have declined by 29.5% to Rs 9,210.27 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21. The company's net premium income declined 44.4% in Q1 FY22 from Rs 11,879.28 crore recorded in Q4 FY21.

Rallis India gained 1.97%. The company's profit after tax declined 10.4% to Rs 92 crore on 11.7% increase in revenue to Rs 741 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21). Profit before tax (before exceptional items) was at Rs 109 crore in Q1 FY22, lower by 9.2% over of Rs 120 crore in previous year.

Global markets:

Asian markets advanced on Thursday after solid company earnings boosted Wall Street, easing concerns about peak economic growth and coronavirus flareups. Markets in Japan are closed on Thursday for a holiday.

Wall Street stocks posted their second straight daily gain on Wednesday, with robust corporate earnings and renewed optimism about the U. S. economic recovery fueling a risk-on rally.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)