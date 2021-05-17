Financials shares gain

Financials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index rising 110.5 points or 1.53% at 7321.25 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Geojit Financial Services Ltd (up 7.81%), PNB Gilts Ltd (up 7.25%),Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd (up 6.98%),Dolat Investments Ltd (up 4.34%),Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (up 4.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (up 3.62%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (up 3.52%), Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (up 3.43%), RBL Bank Ltd (up 3.3%), and Aditya Birla Money Ltd (up 2.89%).

On the other hand, Angel Broking Ltd (down 4.06%), AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 1.63%), and Reliance Capital Ltd (down 1.49%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 345.14 or 0.71% at 49077.69.

The Nifty 50 index was up 86 points or 0.59% at 14763.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 197.89 points or 0.89% at 22398.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.45 points or 0.63% at 7085.94.

On BSE,1691 shares were trading in green, 726 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

