Market drops in early trade

Key benchmark indices are trading on a weak note in early trade on selling pressure in index pivotals. At 9:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 213.65 points or 0.43% at 49,411.11. The Nifty 50 index was down 46.45 points or 0.32% at 14,543.90.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was off 0.12%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.11%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, is positive. On the BSE, 968 shares rose and 938 shares fell. A total of 90 shares were unchanged.

Stocks in news:

Biocon tumbled 8.9%. Biocon reported a 16.86% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 168.60 crore on a 5.33% rise in total income to Rs 1,878.90 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

SBI Cards & Payment Services advanced 3.76%. The company reported a 51.77% slide in net profit to Rs 209.66 crore on a 0.91% fall in total income to Rs 2,539.77 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment fell 0.59%. The company reported a 23.26% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,149.58 crore on a 21.4% rise in total income to Rs 1,210.91 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Indian Energy Exchange rose 1.43%. The company reported a 39.46% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 58.14 crore on a 38.42% rise in total income to Rs 96.09 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

SRF lost 4.47% after the company reported 5.32% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 324.73 crore on a 16.84% rise in total income to Rs 2,168.57 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India shed 0.35%. The company reported a 29.21% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 71.80 crore on a 11.27% rise in total income to Rs 125.74 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Global Markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading lower on Friday as investors took some money off the table after a recent rally that was driven by hopes a massive U.S. economic stimulus plan by incoming President Joe Biden will help temper the COVID-19 impact.

Japan's core consumer prices slumped in December at the fastest annual pace in a decade. The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil but excludes fresh food costs, fell 1% in December from a year earlier, government data showed.

In US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Thursday, propelled by optimism about more pandemic relief under the Biden administration to support the economy.

Investors are watching if President Joe Biden can get his proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill through Congress. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday the chamber is ready to pass the bill in the first week of February.

Biden released details of his Covid plan on his first full day in office, including 10 executive orders and his intent to use the Defense Production Act to ramp up protective equipment production. Biden will seek to accelerate the rollout of vaccines by providing more local and state funding, creating more vaccination sites and launching a national education campaign.

In Europe, the European Central Bank left its key bond-purchase program unchanged Thursday and also pledged to provide more support for the economy if needed as the 19-country eurozone endures a winter economic slowdown due to the pandemic.

Back home, domestic equity indices corrected on Thursday as investors booked profits after gains in past two consecutive sessions. The S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 167.36 points or 0.34% at 49,624.76. The Nifty 50 index fell 54.35 points or 0.37% at 14,590.35.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,614.66 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,039.48 crore in the Indian equity market on 21 January, provisional data showed.

