Auto shares rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 366.7 points or 2.05% at 18243.14 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 5.76%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 2.89%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 2.83%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.29%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 2.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 2.09%), Cummins India Ltd (up 1.67%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.61%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.46%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.32%).

On the other hand, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (down 0.35%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.11%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 445.99 or 1.17% at 38513.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 127.7 points or 1.14% at 11375.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 149.09 points or 1% at 15016.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.16 points or 0.93% at 5006.53.

On BSE,1314 shares were trading in green, 423 were trading in red and 75 were unchanged.

