Auto stocks move up

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 132.71 points or 0.73% at 18299.26 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 3.76%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.39%),Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 1.19%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.19%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.17%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.14%), Cummins India Ltd (up 0.91%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.79%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.75%), and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.69%).

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 2.79 or 0.01% at 40791.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.4 points or 0.05% at 11976.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 86.58 points or 0.58% at 14946.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.67 points or 0.58% at 4953.53.

On BSE,1034 shares were trading in green, 649 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)