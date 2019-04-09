Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.64%

PSU Bank index ended up 1.64% at 3312 today. The index has added 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, rose 4.82%, added 3.81% and Union jumped 2.66%.

The PSU Bank index has increased 9.00% over last one year compared to the 12.45% spike in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, increased 1.41% and gained 1.13% on the day. In broad markets, the recorded a gain of 0.58% to close at 11671.95 while the SENSEX increased 0.62% to close at 38939.22 today.

