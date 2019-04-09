JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Report

Market logs modest gains

Sensex, Nifty end volatile session higher
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.64%

Capital Market 

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 1.64% at 3312 today. The index has added 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Canara Bank rose 4.82%, Bank of India added 3.81% and Union Bank of India jumped 2.66%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 9.00% over last one year compared to the 12.45% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 1.41% and Nifty Auto index gained 1.13% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.58% to close at 11671.95 while the SENSEX increased 0.62% to close at 38939.22 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU