Market hovers a tad below flat line

Key barometers were hovering a tad below the flat line in afternoon trade. At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 13.82 points or 0.04% at 38,372.93. The index was down 4.50 points or 0.04% at 11,516.55. The Nifty was hovering above the 11,500 mark after moving above and below that mark in intraday trade.

Shares opened slightly higher and extended gains in morning trade. Trend reversed in mid-morning trade as sudden selling pressure emerged. Indices trimmed losses after hitting fresh intraday low in early afternoon trade.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.01%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.03%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On BSE, 1077 shares rose and 1418 shares fell. A total of 152 shares were unchanged.

(up 2.9%), (up 1.79%), (up 1.69%), (up 1.61%) and (up 0.91%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.

(down 1.33%), (down 1.1%), (down 1.08%), (down 0.82%) and (down 0.7%) edged lower from the Sensex pack.

(TCS) fell 0.99%. has joined hands with to launch the VHAB (Virtual Habilitation) platform at the in Pune, to help children with neuro-muscular disabilities become more self-dependent. As part of the partnership, REACH - the Disability and Mental Health Network, is providing the hardware and equipment, while is deploying and supporting its VHAB solution. The announcement was made during market hours today, 22 March 2019.

Meanwhile, has been one of the fastest growing large economies in the world, the (IMF) reportedly said. The country has carried out several key reforms in the last five years, but more needs to be done, it added. IMF reportedly said has of course been one of the world's fastest growing large economies of late, with growth averaging about 7% over the past five years. Important reforms have been implemented and more reforms are needed to sustain this high growth, including to harness the demographic dividend opportunity.

Overseas, most Asian shares bounced back from early lows. Sentiment was fragile following the US Federal Reserve's dim outlook for the global economy.

US stocks closed higher Thursday a day after the Federal Reserve signaled that it was unlikely to raise interest rates this year amid worries over slowing economic growth.

On Wednesday, the said it does not expect to raise rates at all in 2019. The central had forecast at least two rate hikes for this year back in December. The added that it expects to end its balance-sheet reduction process by the end of September. The US central bank, however, lowered its economic growth forecast for 2019, raising concerns over a possible slowdown in the economy.

On the trade front, US Trade and will visit on March 28-29 for more discussion on trade, while Chinese will travel to early next month to continue the negotiations.

Meanwhile, the proposed an extension of the Brexit deadline to May 22 on the condition that the Theresa May's withdrawal deal, which will be put to vote next week.

On the US data front, the Labor Department said the number of laid-off workers who applied for first-time unemployment benefits fell by 9,000 in the week ended March 16 to 221,000a one-month low.

The Philadelphia Fed's business activity index rebounded in March to a seasonally adjusted reading of 13.7 from -4.1 the previous month. A reading above zero indicates improving conditions. The Conference Board's leading economic index rose 0.2% in February, its first uptick since September.

