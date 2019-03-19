Market hovers in green; cement shares advance

Key barometers continued trading with small gains in early afternoon trade. At 12:23 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 64.83 points or 0.17% at 38,159.90. The index was up 15.20 points or 0.13% at 11,477.40.

Indices opened with small gains and continued hovering near flat line in morning trade. Benchmarks turned range bound in mid-morning trade. Negative cues from other Asian shares capped gains.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.48%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.49%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On BSE, 1269 shares rose and 1109 shares fell. A total of 152 shares were unchanged.

were in demand. (up 1.83%), ACC (up 1.46%) and (up 0.75%), edged higher.

was up 0.73%. Grasim has exposure to cement sector through its holding in

Most telecom shares advanced. (up 10%), MTNL (up 8.37%), (up 1.97%) and (up 0.31%), edged higher. (Maharashtra) was down 3.08%.

Overseas, Asian shares were trading lower ahead of a closely watched meeting by the set to kick off later in the day.

US stocks closed modestly higher Monday, as investors prepared for a meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers to begin Tuesday. The Fed is expected to leave rates unchanged when it concludes a two-day meeting on Wednesday. Investors will focus on the statement issued by policy makers.

On the US data front, the National Association of Home Builders' monthly confidence index was unchanged at a seasonally-adjusted reading of 62.

In Europe, banned another vote on same Brexit deal. Theresa May's third attempt to get parliament to back her Brexit deal were thrown into further turmoil on Monday when the of parliament ruled that she could not put her divorce deal to a new vote unless it was re-submitted in fundamentally different form. May has only two days to win approval for her deal to leave the if she wants to go to a summit with the bloc's leaders on Thursday with something to offer them in return for more time.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)