Market may open higher

Trading of index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 18 points at the opening bell. Auto stocks will be in focus after declaring sales volume data for August 2018.

On the macro front, India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth accelerated sharply to nine-quarters high level of 8.2% in the quarter ended June 2018, while showing consistent improvement from a low of 5.6% in the quarter ended June 2017. The data was released by the government after market hours on Friday, 31 August 2018.

The production of eight core infrastructure industries comprising 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) increased 6.6% in July 2017 over July 2017. The cumulative output improved 5.8% in April-July 2018-19. The data was released by the government after market hours on Friday, 31 August 2018.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading on a mixed note. US stocks closed mixed on Friday, 31 August 2018 as the and were said to plan on resuming trade talks next week after discussions Friday ended with no deal.

Back home,the Sensex ended with small losses while the Nifty ended almost flat on Friday, 31 August 2018 amid negative global cues after US stepped up his tough talk on trade. The barometer index, the BSE Sensex, fell 45.03 points or 0.12% to settle at 38,645.07. The index rose 3.70 points or 0.03% to settle at 11,680.50.

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 212.81 crore on Friday, 31 August 2018, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 171.92 crore on Friday, 31 August 2018, as per provisional data.

Among corporate news, said that its total sales declined 3.4% to 158,189 lakh units in August 2018 over August 2017. The announcement was made on Saturday, 1 September 2018.

announced that its auto sales for August 2018 stood at 48,324 vehicles, compared to 42,207 vehicles during August 2017, a growth of 14%. The announcement was made on Saturday, 1 September 2018.

said total sales in the domestic market in August 2018 grew by 27% at 58,262 units compared to 45,906 units over previous year. Commercial Vehicles (CV) domestic sales in August 2018 were 39,859 units as against 31,566 units in Aug 2017, a growth of 26% led by the continued acceptance of the superior performance of our products. The announcement was made on Saturday, 1 September 2018.

said that its total sales rose 0.92% to 6.85 lakh units in August 2018 over August 2017. The announcement was made on Saturday, 1 September 2018.

announced that it has won a 10-year engagement to provide a comprehensive suite of solutions and services to Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Alight Solutions LLC, a in technology-enabled health, wealth, HR and This deal will result in revenues of $1.5 to $1.6 billion for over the tenure. This is Wipro's largest win to date. This engagement will enable the digital transformation of Alight's offerings across health, wealth, HR and finance solutions, and enhance the employee experience of Alight's clients by leveraging Wipro's industry-leading strengths in digital technologies, cognitive automation and data analytics. The announcement was made on Sunday, 2 September 2018.

