Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 3.93%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 3.93% at 2341 today. The index has gained 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda shed 6.00%, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd fell 5.56% and Canara Bank dropped 5.31%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 24.00% over last one year compared to the 32.56% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.70% and Nifty Bank index has dropped 1.60% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.95% to close at 14938.1 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.87% to close at 50405.32 today.

