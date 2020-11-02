Market may open in positive zone

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 31 points at the opening bell. Investors are awaiting direction from the US elections slated on 3 November and clarity on the looming threat from the second wave of coronavirus cases across the US and Europe.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of October 2020 is Rs 105155 crore, showing an increase of 10% over Rs 95379 crore in October 2019. The GST revenues for October 2020 consists of CGST of Rs 19193 crore, SGST Rs 25411 crore, IGST Rs 53540 crore (including Rs 23375 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess Rs 8011 crore (including Rs 932 crore collected on import of goods).

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher on Monday, as data showed China's manufacturing activity grew in October.

A private survey showed Monday that China's manufacturing sector expanding for the sixth straight month in October. The Caixin/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Chinese manufacturing rose to 53.6 from September's 53.

In US, stock indexes closed lower on Friday, as losses in richly priced tech heavyweights, a record rise in coronavirus cases and jitters over the presidential election snuffed investor sentiment.

On the coronavirus front, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Saturday that England will adopt a second national lockdown following a surge in virus cases. People will be ordered to stay at home unless it's for essential purposes, Johnson said. The lockdown will take effect starting Thursday and will end on December 2, he said.

Domestic markets:

Back home, key equity benchmarks declined for the third straight session on Friday, mirroring weak global cues. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex fell 135.78 points or 0.34% at 39,614.50. The Nifty 50 index lost 28.40 points or 0.24% at 11,642.40.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 870.88 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 631.11 crore in the Indian equity market on 30 October, provisional data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)