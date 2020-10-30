Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 2.15%

Nifty Realty index ended up 2.15% at 228.2 today. The index has gained 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd rose 5.85%, Godrej Properties Ltd added 4.33% and DLF Ltd gained 3.40%.

The Nifty Realty index has fallen 15.00% over last one year compared to the 1.98% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index gained 1.74% and Nifty Metal index gained 1.56% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.24% to close at 11642.4 while the SENSEX has slid 0.34% to close at 39614.07 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)