Market may open lower

Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could fall 35 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading lower. US stocks finished lower Friday for a fifth session in a row, after a disappointing jobs report and a slump in Chinese exports added to concerns about slowing global growth. The US created only 20,000 jobs in February, the weakest reading since September 2017.

Back home,key equity benchmarks snapped gains on Friday, 8 March 2019 after rising in past four consecutive sessions. The Sensex fell 53.99 points or 0.15% to settle at 36,671.43.

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1095.06 crore on Friday, 8 March 2019 as per provisional data released by the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 470.70 crore on Friday, 8 March 2019, as per provisional data.

Among corporate news, group global wholesales in February 2019, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 110,262 units, lower by 9%, as compared to February 2018. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in February 2019 were at 84,512 units, lower by 9% over February 2018. Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in February 2019 were at 67,964 units, lower by 9%, compared to February 2018. Global wholesales for were 49,695 vehicles. Jaguar wholesales for the month were 14,926 vehicles, while wholesales for the month were 34,769 vehicles. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 8 March 2019.

