Market may open lower

Trading of index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 75 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, most Asian shares were trading lower as investors braced for key events later in the week, including the kick-off of the US earnings season and a crucial Brexit summit. In US, the Dow ended the session lower while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq settled higher on Monday, as investors braced for the first quarter of contracting earnings since 2016.

Back home,key equity indices settled with modest losses yesterday, 8 April 2019 after a volatile session as investors shift their focus to Q4 March 2019 corporate earnings starting this week. The Sensex fell 161.70 points or 0.42% to settle at 38,700.53. The index fell 61.45 points or 0.53% to settle at 11,604.50.

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 329.60 crore yesterday, 8 April 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 623.81 crore yesterday, 8 April 2019, as per provisional data.

Among corporate news, (Sun Pharma) announced that its subsidiary, Sun Pharma Distributors (SPDL), will commence distribution of the company's in from April 2019, on the same terms as was with Aditya Medisales, in a phased manner upon receipt of requisite regulatory approvals. This phased transition is expected to be fully completed by the first quarter of financial year ending March 2020. The above-mentioned transition and consequential one-time reduction in sales and profit will impact Sun Pharma's financial results for the period ended 31 March 2019.

Further, has completed assignment of its business rights and obligations, including those arising from the supply contract with Sun Pharma to a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharma. This has no material impact on the profit or loss for the year ended 31 March 2019. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 8 April 2019.

Asian Paints announced that a fire broke out at its manufacturing facility in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in the afternoon yesterday, 8 April 2019. The fire has been brought under control. The company is in the process of assessing the extent of damage. The of the plant have been affected. This will not have any impact on the business operations of the company. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 8 April 2019.

said its board will meet on 26 April 2019, to consider borrowing/raising funds in Indian/foreign currency by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, MTN. The board will also consider raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares including but not limited through preferential issue and/or qualified institutions placement (QIP)/ global depository receipts (GDRs)/ American depository receipts (ADRs)/ (FCCBs)/ or any other methods on private placement basis, subject to regulatory approvals, as may be required. The board will also consider audited financial statements of the for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2019. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 8 April 2019.

