Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.19%

Realty index closed down 2.19% at 269.95 today. The index has added 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Ltd fell 8.43%, Real Estate Ltd jumped 6.81% and dropped 4.84%.

The Realty index has decreased 11.00% over last one year compared to the 12.32% spike in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, has slid 1.16% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.10% on the day. In broad markets, the has declined 0.53% to close at 11604.5 while the SENSEX has declined 0.42% to close at 38700.53 today.

