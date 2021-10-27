Market may open lower; key corporate results eyed

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 46 points at the opening bell.

Among stocks, Larsen & Toubro, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Titan Company, Lupin, Maruti Suzuki India, SBI Life Insurance Company, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, United Spirits among others will release their September 2021 quarter earnings today, 27 October 2021.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading lower on Wednesday as traders weighed the latest U.S. earnings reports amid lingering concerns about growth risks from elevated inflation and China's indebted property sector.

Profits at China's industrial firms rose at a faster pace in September even as surging raw material prices and supply bottlenecks squeezed margins and weighed on factory activity. Profits jumped 16.3% on-year to 738.74 billion yuan ($115.72 billion), the statistics bureau said on Wednesday, quickening from the 10.1% gain reported in August.

Australia's consumer price index rose 0.8% in the September 2021 quarter, data from the country's Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.

U.S. stocks climbed to record levels on Tuesday as major corporations continued to turn in solid quarterly results, but major averages closed off their highs of the day with some major tech names rolling over.

On the data front, US consumer confidence unexpectedly rose in October as concerns about high inflation were offset by improving labor market prospects. The consumer confidence index increased to a reading of 113.8 this month from 109.8 in September.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the equity benchmarks ended near the day's high with strong gains on Tuesday amid positive global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex, gained 383.21 points or 0.63% to 61,350.26. The Nifty 50 index added 143 points or 0.79% to close at 18,268.40.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,368.66 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,385.41 crore in the Indian equity market on 26 October, provisional data showed.

