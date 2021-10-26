Barometers recover from day's low; NSE VIX slips 2% to 17.24 mark

The benchmark indices bounced back in early afternoon trade. The Nifty index was trading above 18,150 mark, reversing from its day's low of 18,099.30. Realty stocks were in demand.

At 12:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 60.65 points or 0.10% at 61,027.70. The Nifty 50 index gained 40.95 points or 0.23% at 18,166.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.07% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 1.60%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,106 shares rose and 1,034 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.07% to 17.2450. The Nifty 28 October 2021 futures were trading at 18,179.05, at a premium of 12.7 points as compared with the spot at 18,166.35.

The Nifty option chain for 28 October 2021 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 73.8 lakh contracts at the 18,300 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 42.9 lakh contracts was seen at 18,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index advanced 2.88% to 510.75. Macrotech Developers (up 7.54%), Brigade Enterprises (up 5.94%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 4.07%), Oberoi Realty (up 3.70%) and Sunteck Realty (up 3.54%) were the major gainers in the Realty segment.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Goa Carbon advanced 2.68% after the company informed about the resumption of operations at its Chhattisgarh-based Bilaspur unit. "The Kiln has been lit up from yesterday. After preliminary heat up and commencement of feeding of raw material, normal production is likely to resume shortly, the company said.

RattanIndia Enterprises declined 2.61%., Revolt, a company backed by RattanIndia Enterprises and an electric motorcycle manufacturer has opened dealership in Jaipur (Rajasthan). The dealership is company's eight experience centre in the country and will cater to customers for sales, services and spare in the region. Revolt has been witnessing a robust demand for its electric bikes in the festive season particularly with rising petrol prices. Revolt electric bikes provide great savings for its customers with running cost as low as Rs 9 per 100 km.

Mangalam Organics soared 9.48% after the company reported 55.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.31 crore on a 66.6% increase in net sales to Rs 143.05 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. Profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 30.36 crore, up by 58.5% to Rs 19.15 crore in Q2 FY21. Separately, Mangalam Organics said that as a part of modernizing and continuously deploying new technologies at its manufacturing facility located at Kumbhivali village, Maharashtra, the company has commissioned new steam boilers and thermopac.

