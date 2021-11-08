Market may open on firm note

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 54 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mostly lower on Monday as investors react to China's trade data released over the weekend.

Official data released over the weekend showed China's exports surging 27.1% in October as compared with a year ago.

US stocks

Domestic markets:

Back home, the domestic equity barometers ended with modest gains on the Muharat trading day on Thursday, 4 November 2021. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 306.74 points or 0.51% to 60,078.66. The Nifty 50 index added 87.60 points or 0.49% to 17,916.80. The exchanges were closed on Friday, 5 November 2021, on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 328.11 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 38.25 crore in the Indian equity market on 4 November, provisional data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)