Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 362.82 points or 1.37% at 26215.51 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (down 6.68%), Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (down 4.91%),Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (down 4.16%),TTK Healthcare Ltd (down 3.92%),Alembic Ltd (down 3.65%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (down 3.42%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.31%), NGL Fine Chem Ltd (down 3.25%), Lasa Supergenerics Ltd (down 3.1%), and Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (down 3.04%).

On the other hand, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 5.81%), Sastasundar Ventures Ltd (up 2.02%), and Shilpa Medicare Ltd (up 1.64%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 182.69 or 0.31% at 60068.05.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31 points or 0.17% at 17853.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 139.71 points or 0.5% at 27969.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 78.2 points or 0.89% at 8700.8.

On BSE,1186 shares were trading in green, 2000 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)