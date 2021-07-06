Healthcare shares slide

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 74.75 points or 0.29% at 25978.33 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Biocon Ltd (down 2.9%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.75%),Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 1.56%),Fortis Healthcare Ltd (down 1.54%),Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.44%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Fermenta Biotech Ltd (down 1.37%), Hikal Ltd (down 1.31%), Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.27%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.22%), and Gland Pharma Ltd (down 1.2%).

On the other hand, Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 13.76%), Novartis India Ltd (up 8.63%), and Albert David Ltd (up 4.77%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 223.13 or 0.42% at 53103.13.

The Nifty 50 index was up 74.55 points or 0.47% at 15908.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 153.47 points or 0.6% at 25919.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 54.47 points or 0.69% at 8002.08.

On BSE,1990 shares were trading in green, 1184 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

