Benchmarks trade near flat line; breadth negative

Equity indices traded near the flat line with tiny losses. The Nifty hovered above the 16,550 level. Healthcare and IT stocks advanced while banks and financial shares were under pressure.

At 9:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 15.13 points at 55,567.78. The Nifty 50 index fell 4.25 points or 0.03% at 16,558.20. The Sensex hit record high of 55,688.50 while Nifty scaled record high of 16,591.40 in early trade.

In broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.39% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.43%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative.

On the BSE, 1267 shares rose and 1556 shares fell. A total of 109 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 207,824,763 with 4,370,906 global deaths.

India reported 369,846 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 432,079 deaths, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Healthcare index gained 1.2% to 8,955.85, snapping its three day losing streak. The index dropped 2.33% in the past three sessions.

Apollo Hospitals (up 4.8%), Fortis Healthcare (up 1.84%), Sanofi (up 1.78%), Cipla (up 1.77%), Sun Pharmaceuticals (up 1.47%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 1.35%), Lupin (up 1.16%) and IPCA Lab (up 1.12%) were top gainers in healthcare space.

Stocks in Spotlight:

RailTel Corporation of India rose 0.81%. The company received two works of tunnel communication of Central Railway from Indian Railways with completion period of 12 months. The total anticipated project cost of the work is Rs 38.82 crore.

Suven Life Sciences jumped 8.25% after the company announced phase three clinical trial of SUVN-502 (Masupirdine), an antagonist for treatment of agitation and aggression in Alzheimer's type dementias. The multi-center study (sites in the US and Europe) comprising about 387 patients is likely to be completed in about 36 months and the topline result expected by the end of year 2024.

