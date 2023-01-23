Market may open on firm note

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 99 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher on Monday as technology stocks tracked Wall Street's strong finish last week and firm crude oil prices lifted energy stocks.

US stocks rallied to close higher on Friday as quarterly earnings helped lift Netflix, while Google parent Alphabet climbed after announcing job cuts.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the second straight session on Friday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 236.66 points or 0.39% to 60,621.77. The Nifty 50 index declined 80.20 points or 0.44% to 18,027.65.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,002.25 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,509.95 crore in the Indian equity market on 20 January, provisional data showed.

