Market may open on flat note

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 5 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Tuesday as investors look ahead to the release of Chinese August trade data. The Reserve Bank of Australia is also set to release its rate decision.

Markets in the U.S. were closed on Monday for a holiday.

Domestic markets:

Back home, key benchmark indices advanced for the third straight session and attained record closing levels on Monday, supported by firm global stocks. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 166.96 points or 0.29% to 58,296.91. The Nifty 50 index advanced 54.20 points or 0.31% to 17,377.80.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 589.36 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 547.31 crore in the Indian equity market on 6 September, provisional data showed.

