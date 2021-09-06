Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 3.16%

Nifty Realty index closed up 3.16% at 431.05 today. The index is up 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 13.43%, Oberoi Realty Ltd added 7.26% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd jumped 6.36%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 96.00% over last one year compared to the 53.33% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 1.50% and Nifty Media index added 1.32% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.31% to close at 17377.8 while the SENSEX added 0.29% to close at 58296.91 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)