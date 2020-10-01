Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index records a surge of 4.11%, NIFTY climbs 1.51%

Nifty Private Bank index ended up 4.11% at 12302.2 today. The index has lost 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, IndusInd Bank Ltd jumped 12.29%, RBL Bank Ltd gained 4.68% and Bandhan Bank Ltd added 4.67%.

The Nifty Private Bank index has decreased 23.00% over last one year compared to the 0.50% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index increased 3.70% and Nifty Financial Services index added 3.08% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.51% to close at 11416.95 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.65% to close at 38697.05 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)