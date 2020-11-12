Market may snap recent gains

The market is likely to open lower as profit booking may emerge after recent rally.

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 53 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher on Thursday, buoyed again by continued global stimulus efforts and hopes of a coronavirus vaccine.

In US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose on Wednesday as tech shares recovered. The blue-chip Dow ended the session slightly in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.29 points, or 0.08%, to 29,397.63, the S&P 500 gained 27.13 points, or 0.77%, to 3,572.66 and the Nasdaq Composite added 232.58 points, or 2.01%, to 11,786.43.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the market extended its winning run to eighth consecutive session on Wednesday. Pharma and auto shares rallied while PSU banks corrected. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 316.02 points or 0.73% at 43,593.67. The Nifty 50 index added 118.05 points or 0.93% at 12,749.15.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 6,207.19 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 3,463.86 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 November, provisional data showed.

