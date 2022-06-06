Market opens lower; breadth weak

Benchmark indices opened with modest losses in the early trade. Barring pharma and healthcare, all the other sectoral indices on the NSE were in the red. The Nifty traded below the 16,500 level.

At 9:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 194.29 points or 0.35% at 55,574.94. The Nifty 50 index fell 84.55 points or 0.51% at 16,499.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index lost 0.75% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down by 0.95%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On the BSE, 914 shares rose and 1,601 shares fell. A total of 130 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,770.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,360.51 crore in the Indian equity market on 3 June 2022, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Poonawalla Fincorp rose 0.50% to Rs 259.70. Sebi revoked the securities market ban imposed on Abhay Bhutada, managing director of Poonawalla Finance, in a case pertaining to alleged insider trading activities in the shares of the leading NBFC. After conducting a detailed investigation in the matter, Sebi found that Abhay Bhutada had not communicated unpublished price sensitive information.

Vedanta declined 1.15% to Rs 313.10.

The diversified metal miner said a committee of directors has approved raising up to Rs 4,089 crore via debentures on a private placement basis. The company will issue 40,890 nos secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10,00,000 each.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rose 0.31% to Rs 16.40. The private lender said the board on 8 June 2022 will consider the proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of debt securities on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

Global Markets:

Asian shares were trading higher on Monday. Market in South Korea is shut for a holiday.

China's Caixin Services Purchasing Managers' Index released Monday came in at 41.4, better than April's reading of 36.2 but still in contraction territory.

US stocks slid Friday as investors digested a stronger-than-expected jobs report and its implication for monetary policy going forward. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 348.58 points, or 1.1%, to 32,899.70. The S&P 500 slipped 1.6% to 4,108.54. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 2.5% to 12,012.73.

American employers added 390,000 jobs last month, the government reported Friday. The jobless rate held steady at 3.6% for the third consecutive month.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2022 settlement was up 0.87 cents or 0.73% at $120.59 a barrel. Oil prices jumped after Saudi Arabia raised prices sharply for its crude sales in July.

