Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 144.8 points or 0.73% at 19910.18 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 7.93%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.3%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.24%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.16%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.65%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.51%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.17%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 5.94%), and NMDC Ltd (down 5.05%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 156.05 or 0.27% at 58127.37.

The Nifty 50 index was down 48.4 points or 0.28% at 17319.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 60.75 points or 0.21% at 29392.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.63 points or 0.36% at 8934.04.

On BSE,1551 shares were trading in green, 1191 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

