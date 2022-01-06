Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 78.78 points or 0.4% at 19937.53 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.06%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.17%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.51%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.3%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.16%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.77%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.57%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.57%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 771.53 or 1.28% at 59451.62.

The Nifty 50 index was down 211.15 points or 1.18% at 17714.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 140.84 points or 0.47% at 29760.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 61.28 points or 0.69% at 8861.31.

On BSE,1180 shares were trading in green, 1750 were trading in red and 83 were unchanged.

