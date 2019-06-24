Market opens on positive note

Trading for the week began on a positive note as key indices were trading with modest gains in early trade. At 9:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 50.41 points or 0.13% at 39,244.90. The index was up 15.35 points or 0.13% at 11,739.45.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.06%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.16%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 696 shares rose and 505 shares fell. A total of 65 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, most Asian stocks were trading higher on Monday as investors pinned their hopes on any signs of a thaw in US- trade negotiations.

China's will reportedly attend the summit in this week, giving the first official confirmation of his attendance at a gathering where he is expected to meet US

US stocks finished lower Friday, 21 June 2019 amid heightened tensions between and the US. US Trump reportedly said on Sunday he was not seeking war with after a senior Iranian warned any conflict in the Gulf region could spread uncontrollably and threaten the lives of US troops.

On the data front, said its manufacturing purchasing managers index in June dropped to 50.1 from 50.5 in May, the worst reading since Sept. 2009. The services purchasing managers index in June fell to 50.7 from 50.9, the worst reading since March 2016.

Back home, fell 0.94%. informed that the audit of formulations manufacturing plants ( 1 and 2) at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam by the US FDA, has been completed on 21 June 2019. The company was issued a Form 483 with two observations. The announcement was made on Saturday, 22 June 2019.

In a separate announcement made on Saturday, 22 June 2019, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, along with its subsidiaries, announced the launch of Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/ml Single-Dose Ampules, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Vitamin K1 (Phytonadione) Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/ml, approved by the (USFDA).

dropped 2.72%. said that the US had inspected the company's at Bonthapally, from 17 to 21 June 2019. The inspection has been completed with five observations given under form 483. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 21 June 2019.

Adani Ports and rose 0.14%. The company announced that Moody's, and S & P Global Ratings have assigned their ratings to the proposed foreign currency denominated bonds issued by the company. and ratings have accorded BBB- rating with stable outlook. has assigned Baa3 rating with stable outlook. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 21 June 2019.

rose 0.93%. has fixed 3 July 2019 as the record date for issue of bonus shares. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 21 June 2019.

and surged 5.75%. and said that in continuation of the asset optimisation initiatives taken by the company, the board of directors of the company approved entering into conveyance agreement for sale of remaining portion of company's land situated at Kanjurmarg, currently housing the transformer manufacturing unit admeasuring approximately 13 acres to Evie Real Estate for Rs 498.96 crore and also approved closure/ shifting of the transformer manufacturing unit as a precondition to such sale of land. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 21 June 2019.

