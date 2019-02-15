Market settles with modest losses after volatile trade

Local stocks ended with modest losses after a volatile session of trade. The barometer index, the BSE Sensex, fell 67.27 points or 0.19% at 35,808.95, as per the provisional closing data. The index fell 19.80 points or 0.18% at 10,726.25, as per the provisional closing data.

Domestic stocks edged lower in early trade on negative Asian stocks. Key indices extended fall in morning trade. Fresh selling in index pivotals dragged the key indices lower in mid-morning trade. Indices hit fresh intraday low in early afternoon trade. Key equity indices were trading near day's low in afternoon trade. Local stocks staged a strong recovery in mid-afternoon trade tracking positive opening in European stocks. Recovery continued in late trade.

The BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.25%. The BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.89%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On the BSE, 920 shares rose and 1604 shares fell. A total of 137 shares were unchanged.

Shares of index heavyweight dropped 1.24% to Rs 1,877.65

gained 2.27% to Rs 135.10. The company's net profit rose 64.8% to Rs 8,262.70 crore on 20.4% increase in net sales to Rs 27,694.09 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 14 February 2019.

The company got $66.38 for every barrel of it sold in the quarter, 13.6% higher than $58.42 per barrel realisation a year ago. were 16.3% higher at $3.36 per million British thermal unit. said total production dropped 4.8% to 6.036 million tonne, but total rose 6.6% to 6.691 billion cubic metre.

Further, the board approved a proposal for buyback of its equity shares. Around 25.29 crore equity shares of the company will be bought back at the price of Rs 159 per equity share payable in cash. The total cost of this share buyback will not exceed Rs 4,022 crore, ONGC said in its statement. The process of buyback is likely to be completed in February 2019.

(HCL) fell 0.39%. HCL announced a collaboration with designed to help advance the hybrid cloud journeys of organizations worldwide. HCL announced new re-platforming and refactoring services to enable enterprises to build and migrate applications to Cloud Private from within the company's The services will be orchestrated and available from HCL's Cloud Native Labs in London, New York, and Noida, later this year. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 14 February 2018.

fell 3.24%. said it will transfer its leasehold interest in the property located at Halol, to Blades (India) for Rs 193.50 crore. The proposal is subject to receipt of all requisite statutory and regulatory approvals from the concerned authorities and signing of firm agreements between the company and the proposed assignee in this regard. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 14 February 2019.

lost 0.86%. The company's net profit rose 9.6% to Rs 341.76 crore on 11.2% increase in net sales to Rs 2,878.83 crore in Q4 December 2018 over Q4 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 14 February 2019.

Total sales increased by 11.2% while domestic sales grew 12% in the December quarter supported by volumes and was broad based, it said. Export sales remained flat due to lower exports to &

Commenting on the results, Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, said that the firm has, once again, delivered volume led profitable growth. There was double digit growth in almost all the categories, supported by a step up in demand generating activities including on new products. Brands like Maggi, Nescafe, Kitkat, Munch and Everyday continued to deliver strong performances, he added.

Overseas, European stocks were trading higher while Asian stocks edged lower on Friday as traders awaited the conclusion of U.S.- talks in

Traders are waiting for results of a meeting on Friday between the Trump administration's top two negotiators and Chinese in There has been no decision to extend a March 1 US deadline for a deal, reportedly said on Thursday.

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower Thursday as disappointment over weak overshadowed optimism over U.S.- trade talks, but the eked out gains to rise for a fifth session in a row. U.S. fell by 1.2% in December, the largest single-month decline since 2009. The U.S. producer-price index fell by 0.1% in January.

