Market slumps on profit selling; breadth turns negative

The main equity indices extended losses and hit fresh intraday low in early afternoon trade. The Nifty slipped below 17,700 mark for a brief period but soon reclaimed that level. PSU banks and metal stocks bucked weak market trend.

At 12:32 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was at 59,486.22, declining 591.66 points or 0.96%. The Nifty 50 index traded 148 points or 0.83% lower at 17,706.45.

In broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.86% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.76%.

The market breadth turned negative. On the BSE, 1339 shares rose and 1771 shares fell. A total of 174 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 2.42% to 18.49.

The Nifty 30 September 2021 futures were trading at 17,745, at a premium of 6 points as compared with the spot at 17,739.

The Nifty option chain for 30 September 2021 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 89.4 lakh contracts at the 18,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 59 lakh contracts was seen at 17,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index slumped 2.36% to 35,185. The index has lost 5.1% in two days.

Mindtree (down 3.46%), Coforge (down 3.3%), Mphasis (down 3.29%), L&T Infotech (down 3%), HCL Tech (down 2.95%), Infosys (down 2.28%) and Wipro (down 2.23%) were top losers in IT space.

Stocks in Spotlight:

NTPC rose 4.57% to Rs 132.75 after the company won 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in the auction of CPSU Scheme-II, Tranche-III of 5 GW.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was down 0.12%. The drug company announced the launch of a novel formulation in cough management - Chericof 12 (dextromethorphan hydrobromide 30 mg and chlorpheniramine maleate 4 mg) in India. All cough syrups generally give relief for 6-8 hours, and hence a patient has to take it three to four times a day. Frequent dosing often leads to patient inconvenience and non-adherence to follow the regimen, which may compromise the efficacy of the medication.

