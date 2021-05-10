Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 23.12 points or 0.09% at 26763.8 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Coforge Ltd (down 4.74%), Mastek Ltd (down 4.31%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 3.37%),Subex Ltd (down 2.32%),Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 2.1%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 1.62%), Mindtree Ltd (down 1.51%), NIIT Ltd (down 1.5%), Cyient Ltd (down 1.46%), and Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 1.26%).

On the other hand, HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 4.93%), Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.91%), and 3i Infotech Ltd (up 4.9%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 348.51 or 0.71% at 49554.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 125.5 points or 0.85% at 14948.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 234.47 points or 1.06% at 22452.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.1 points or 0.69% at 7153.79.

On BSE,2038 shares were trading in green, 979 were trading in red and 220 were unchanged.

