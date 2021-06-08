Information Technology stocks spurt

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 303.08 points or 1.09% at 28009.43 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Majesco Ltd (up 10%), Brightcom Group Ltd (up 9.99%),HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 9.95%),Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (up 5.16%),Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 3.96%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coforge Ltd (up 2.47%), RPSG Ventures Ltd (up 1.93%), eClerx Services Ltd (up 1.74%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 1.65%), and Mindtree Ltd (up 1.63%).

On the other hand, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 4.16%), NIIT Ltd (down 3.22%), and Hind Rectifiers Ltd (down 3.17%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 124.75 or 0.24% at 52203.76.

The Nifty 50 index was down 40.6 points or 0.26% at 15711.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 15.8 points or 0.06% at 24581.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.87 points or 0.15% at 7775.1.

On BSE,1461 shares were trading in green, 1112 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)