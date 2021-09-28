Indices may open on firm note

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 51 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are mostly trading lower on Tuesday, as various firms downgraded China's GDP forecasts. Goldman Sachs on Tuesday slashed its China GDP growth expectations to 7.8%, down from the 8.2% previously forecast. Nomura also expected China's GDP to grow by 7.7% this year, down from a previous forecast of 8.2%.

Profits at China's industrial firms grew at a weaker pace in August from a year earlier. Profits rose 10.1% on year to 680.3 billion yuan ($105 billion) last month compared with a 16.4% gain in July.

In US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes ended lower on Monday with investors pivoting to value as tech shares, hurt by rising Treasury yields, weighed on equities in the quarter's final week.

Domestic markets:

Back home, benchmark indices ended almost flat after a volatile session on Monday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 29.41 points or 0.05% to 60077.88. The Nifty 50 index rose 1.90 points or 0.01% to 17855.10.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 594.63 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,397.69 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 September, provisional data showed.

