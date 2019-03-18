Market trades higher on positive global cues

Key benchmark indices were trading higher in early trade on positive Asian cues. At 9:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 274.87 points or 0.72% at 38,299.19. The index was up 71.75 points or 0.63% at 11,498.60.

Among secondary barometers,the BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.61%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.48%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On BSE, 862 shares rose and 325 shares fell. A total of 58 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian shares were trading higher on Monday as investors awaited developments on the US- trade front.

US stocks closed higher Friday, buoyed by encouraging headlines on US- trade negotiations and Chinese assurances of forthcoming economic stimulus. According to reports, Chinese expressed optimism that a trade deal between and the US can be achieved that suits both parties.

China will stick to its current targeted economic support strategy and resist the temptation to engage in large-scale stimulus like quantitative easing or a massive expansion in public spending, added.

On the US data front, the New York Fed's Empire State index fell to a reading of 3.7 in March from 8.8 in the prior month. US industrial production rose by 0.1% in February. January's figure, however, was raised to show a 0.4% drop. Job openings in the US rose to 7.58 million in January, the third-highest level on record, according to the Labor Department.

Consumer sentiment rose in March to 97.8 from 93.8 in February, according to a preliminary reading of consumer sentiment index.

Back home, Lupin was down 5.39%. The company said that its subsidiary has received a letter from the U.S. classifying the inspection conducted at its Somerset (New Jersey) facility in December 2018 as Action Indicated (OAI). The U.S. has stated that this facility may be subject to regulatory or administrative action and that it may withhold approval of any pending applications or supplements in which this facility is listed. The announcement was made on Saturday, 16 March 2019.

was up 1.59%. The company said that its board will meet on 20 March 2019 to consider the proposal to buyback the fully paid-up equity shares of the company. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 15 March 2019.

Cadila Healthcare was down 0.32%. The company has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP (US RLD - Diovan HCT Tablets) in the strengths of 80 mg/12.5 mg, 160 mtg/12.5 mg, 160 mg/25 mg, 320 mtg/12.5 mg, and 320 mg/25 mg. The announcement was made on Saturday, 16 March 2019.

was up 1.18%. The company said that was officially launched in with the opening of its first restaurant in Rangs Fortune Square, Dhanmondi, The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 15 March 2019.

was up 1.29%. The has entered into an agreement with for total Management of operations. As a part of Transformation journey, the has engaged the services of Karvy DigiKonnect for managing its operations, which will be an effective interface between the Bank and millions of its customers. The announcement was made on Saturday, 16 March 2019.

On the economic front, India's trade deficit plunged 22% to 17-month low of $9.60 billion in February 2019 from $12.30 billion in February 2018. Merchandise exports rose 2.4% to $26.67 billion in February 2019 over a year ago. Merchandise imports dipped 5.4% to $36.26 billion. declined 8.1% to $9.38 billion, while the also fell 4.4% to $26.89 billion in February 2019 over February 2018. The share of in total imports was 25.9% in February 2019, compared with 26.6% in February 2018.

