Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.82%

Nifty Realty index ended up 2.82% at 258.7 today. The index has added 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd jumped 15.93%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 7.92% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd added 3.68%.
The Nifty Realty index has decreased 18.00% over last one year compared to the 12.43% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index increased 1.79% and Nifty Auto index is down 1.38% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.31% to close at 11462.2 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.19% to close at 38095.07 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU