Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.82%

Realty index ended up 2.82% at 258.7 today. The index has added 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, jumped 15.93%, gained 7.92% and added 3.68%.

The Realty index has decreased 18.00% over last one year compared to the 12.43% spike in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, increased 1.79% and is down 1.38% on the day. In broad markets, the added 0.31% to close at 11462.2 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.19% to close at 38095.07 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)