Shares may rise on positive global cues

Trading of index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 31.50 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, Asian shares were trading higher on Monday as investors awaited developments on the US- trade front.

US stocks closed higher Friday, buoyed by encouraging headlines on US- trade negotiations and Chinese assurances of forthcoming economic stimulus. According to reports, Chinese expressed optimism that a trade deal between and the US can be achieved that suits both parties.

China will stick to its current targeted economic support strategy and resist the temptation to engage in large-scale stimulus like quantitative easing or a massive expansion in public spending, added.

On the US data front, the New York Fed's Empire State index fell to a reading of 3.7 in March from 8.8 in the prior month. US industrial production rose by 0.1% in February. January's figure, however, was raised to show a 0.4% drop. Job openings in the US rose to 7.58 million in January, the third-highest level on record, according to the Labor Department.

Consumer sentiment rose in March to 97.8 from 93.8 in February, according to a preliminary reading of consumer sentiment index.

Closer home, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 4323.49 crore on 15 March 2019, as per provisional data released by the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 2,130.36 crore on 15 March 2019, as per provisional data.

Domestic stocks ended with modest gains after volatile a session on Friday, 15 March 2019. Positive global stocks boosted sentiment. The Sensex settled above the psychological 38,000 level after moving above and below that level in intraday trade. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 269.43 points or 0.71% to settle at 38,024.32. The index rose 83.60 points or 0.74% to settle at 11,426.85.

India's trade deficit plunged 22% to 17-month low of $9.60 billion in February 2019 from $12.30 billion in February 2018. Merchandise exports rose 2.4% to $26.67 billion in February 2019 over a year ago. Merchandise imports dipped 5.4% to $36.26 billion. declined 8.1% to $9.38 billion, while the non- also fell 4.4% to $26.89 billion in February 2019 over February 2018. The share of in total imports was 25.9% in February 2019, compared with 26.6% in February 2018.

